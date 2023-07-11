'It goes beyond words': Buffalo Pound officially opens visitor centre

The new visitor centre at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is officially open.

Officials marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception at the building.

“It goes beyond words as far as the importance it plays,” said park manager, Dave Bjarnason.

“It does link us to the past because this is the former ski chalet and so many people grew up learning to ski here with their families.”

Downstairs, guests can learn more about the flora and fauna in the area, along with the history of the park.

“It’s great, love the paintings are pretty and I love how they have the different examples of what you can find up here, it’s pretty cool,” said one woman exploring the exhibit.

The space was created for a variety of uses, from getting a cup of coffee to meeting other campers.

“This is a really great meeting place and a lot of times what happens is people can make connections and soon they’ll be saying where are you from, where are you from and people can make new friends in this building,” said Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Laura Ross.

The visitor centre will be open year round, with different activities offered as the season change to make the most out of this new facility.