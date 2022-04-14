WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring to take high-ranking RCMP position

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin is retiring from the service after nearly eight years in the position, but it’s not to be the end of his career in policing.

CTV News has confirmed Larkin has been appointed to a high-ranking position with the RCMP.

An internal communication sent Thursday from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and obtained by CTV News, announced Larkin’s hiring as Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services.

Larkin is quoted in the memo saying he proud to be joining what he calls an “iconic Canadian organization.”

The memo said Larkin will replace Deputy Commissioner Steve White, who retired Thursday, April 14.

Waterloo regional police confirmed Larkin’s move, but declined further comment. CTV News also requested comment from the RCMP, but did not receive a response Thursday.

Waterloo regional police announced Larkin’s retirement from the service Thursday afternoon in a media release.

According to the release, Larkin will work with the WRPS board on a transition date and an interim chief will be named ahead of his departure.

Larkin has been WRPS police chief for nearly eight years. His career in policing spans 31 years.

“It has been a true honour to lead this organization over the past eight years and serve beside the incredible members who commit themselves each and every day to public safety and wellness,” Larkin said in part in the release.

He thanked WRPS members for their service and sacrifices, and Waterloo region residents and members of the of the police board for their support and confidence in him.

Larkin began his career in policing with WRPS in 1991 working as a front-line constable in Kitchener, later rising to the rank of Superintendent of Central Division.

Prior to becoming Chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service on Aug. 31, 2014, he served as deputy chief and then chief of the Guelph Police Service.

Karen Redman, chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Service Board, wished Larkin well on his future endeavours and congratulated him on his "legacy of excellence."

“His leadership, vision, and passion for policing have been essential for the growth of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, as well as countless community organizations and aspiring leaders,” Redman said in the release.

Larkin is also the current president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. He was elected to the role in August 2020 for a two-year term.