'It has been an honour': Edmonton MLA Deron Bilous stepping away from politics
Residents of Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview will be getting a new MLA, as Deron Bilous announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election after 10 years in the role.
Bilous was first elected for the New Democrats in 2012, edging out a Progressive Conservative candidate for the northeast Edmonton seat.
He was re-elected in 2015 and 2019 and currently serves as the economic development and innovation critic for the NDP.
“I am incredibly proud of everything the NDP has accomplished during our time in government and as an opposition caucus, but the time has come for me to pursue new adventures in the private sector," Bilous said in a new release from the party.
“I would like to thank my constituents, volunteers, and party members for their support over the last decade. Together, we have built a stronger community in Beverly-Clareview."
Bilous said he still supports his NDP colleagues and listed economic initiatives enacted while he was in government as his top achievements.
The next provincial vote is scheduled for May 2023.
-
Sunny and warm temperatures in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada says it will be sunny on Friday with some foggy patches.
-
One dead after overnight collision in TorontoA person has died after a collision in Toronto overnight, police say.
-
-
Person critically injured in Toronto crash, paramedics sayA person has critical injuries after an overnight collision in Toronto, according to paramedics.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 12-14CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Child struck by vehicle in southeast CalgaryA child was taken to hospital tonight after they were hit by a vehicle in the southeast.
-
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documentsThe night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
-
Vital agency or unnecessary bureaucracy? B.C.'s $10M department you've never heard ofPlanning for and co-ordination of medical resources during natural disasters, pandemics and other emergencies is important, but is a separate agency required when B.C.'s health authorities still have to do the heavy lifting?
-
Japanese students get the white hat treatment in CalgaryA group of Japanese students is visiting Calgary for the first time since the pandemic started, to practice English and get white-hatted.