'It has never been this bad:' Tecumseh resident launches petition over Bonduelle smell

A Tecumseh resident wants action over a bad smell he says is coming from a nearby vegetable plant.

Jeff Sorrell launched a petition saying the smell that he believes is emitting from the Bonduelle Canada Inc. Plant on Lacasse Boulevard in Tecumseh is ‘unacceptable’.

“I have lived near Bonduelle for 16 years and it has never been this bad,” said Sorrell on the petition post. “It has gotten to the point where we have to keep our windows closed, can't hang clothes outside or even sit outside and enjoy the weather and company of our families.”

Sorrell said other neighbours are fed up too.

“The smell feels almost toxic to breathe in forcing us to have to spend more money while in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

Sorrell claims he has had to use more hydro usage due to running the air conditioning as opposed to opening his windows and using the dryer instead of hanging clothes outside.

In March, the town posted on social media that Bonduelle told them the smell was coming from the waste water lagoon.

The vegetable plant was built by Green Giant in 1931, but Bonduelle took it over in 2007.

CTV News has reached out to Tecumseh town officials and Bonduelle for comment.

This is a developing story. More coming.