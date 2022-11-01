'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move

It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.

For the 50 people who live there, it’s more than just a roof over their heads.

“It means a lot,” says Sarah, who lives at the site. “I don’t really have family support, so this is my family.”

Founded in 2020 at the former event space Lot 42 on Ardelt Avenue, A Better Tent City was forced to move in 2021. The community temporarily settled on Battler Road in Kitchener, but as resident Tammy says, “it didn’t really work.”

TWO-WAY RELATIONSHIP WITH HOST

After a desperate search to find a new location, WRDSB and the City of Kitchener stepped up to offer a sliver of land beside the board office on Ardelt Road.

“It doesn’t take a lot to make it better for all of us,” WRDSB director of education, jeewan chanika says.

He says he is proud of their partnership, and both sides have benefited.

“I would say, we help to support them in one way, but they enrich us in so many other ways as well, and I think that is a beautiful way of thinking about the relationship, it goes two ways,” says chanika.

RESIDENTS SAY INITIATIVE IS A LIFESAVER

Co-founder and site manager Nadine Green has lived at A Better Tent City since it began.

“We’re a family, a beautiful family,” Green says.

In September a new kitchen and shared space opened at the site.

“It’s important to have the kitchen, we have a laundry facility inside, and people can just sit and relax. We are open late, like until 4 a.m.,” Green explains.

She says A Better Tent City provides people who would otherwise be homeless with a safe dignified place to live.

“It’s pretty good that people can have a soft landing here, relax a little bit before they get an apartment,” Green says.

For those who live there, it’s a community – and a lifesaver.

“I definitely think it has saved lives. I can name off many people who would not be here today had Nadine not opened this place,” Tammy says.

According to residents, the only problem is there are no more beds.

“There are definitely friends of mine who are out there, and I wish they were here with us,” Tammy says.

A Better Tent City is prepared for the incoming cold weather. Each unit is insulated and has a heater.