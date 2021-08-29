'It has to happen': Windsor residents weigh in on Ontario-wide vaccine passport

After weeks of resistance, there are signs Premier Doug Ford will unveil a vaccine passport system in Ontario.

A source tells CTV News Toronto that the Progressive Conservative caucus will meet this week before a plan is rolled out.

“It’s going to happen. It has to happen,” says Windsor Regional Hospital CEO, David Musyj. “The government is doing it now and not waiting until November, because November’s too late.“

While the Ford Government is not commenting on what it could look like or how it will be applied, a government source tells CTV News the certificate would be required in non-essential settings, like restaurants and movie theatres.

People who spoke with CTV today are on board with the idea.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re keeping all Canadians safe and all all Ontarians safe, and it feels like the responsible thing to do to make sure that everyone’s getting the vaccine or encouraged to get the vaccine,” says Chris Hanna, a local business owner.

“We all have to get on board with this or it’s not going to go away and we won’t get back to some normality,” says Mary Rose Gelissen.

“I think people will realize once they can’t go to a restaurant for a meal, or travel anywhere and they’re stuck in their own surroundings, and there’s nothing they can do, they’ll have a change of heart and have their vaccines,” says Lesley Blinston.

Vaccination rates have been relatively flat in Windsor-Essex over the past few weeks. But Musyj says other provinces which implemented vaccine certification policies saw an immediate jump in people getting their jab.

“The goal is we don’t want to lock things down. So how can we keep businesses running, how can we keep the economy running while at the same time keeping a lid on COVID?” Musyj says. “Vaccine passports are a way to do that.”

Business owners are wary of speaking to the divisive issue, indicating they’re waiting for more details before taking a position.

But economists are keeping a close eye, projecting provinces without a policy will be the hardest hit by the fourth wave.

“It terrifies employers who realize this could cost them a lot of money,” says Ian Lee, an associate professor at Carleton University. “It’s not about ideology, it’s not about politics. It’s about risk and safety. You’ve got to demonstrate that you’re not going to put everybody at risk.”

The province is expected to make an announcement some time this week.