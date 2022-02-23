'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides

With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.

Last week protesters blocking access to the border in Emerson drove away. As of Wednesday, demonstrators in Winnipeg are following suit. However, the pandemic has created a division between friends, even family, especially when it comes to vaccines and mandates.

Kyle Penner is the associate pastor at Grace Mennonite Church in Steinbach.

“We can see all of that tension and anxiety and that frustration rising to the top and expressing itself through the convoy and the Emergency Measures Act,” said Penner.

He said no matter what side of the debate people are on, an apology to someone whom they may disagree with is the first step to begin the healing process.

“I don’t regret doing vax cards, I know they hurt people,” said Penner. “Some people didn’t wear masks, that was their choice. I disagree with that choice—that hurts people.”

In Winkler, Mayor Martin Harder has a suggestion.

“It has to start now, we can’t wait until absolutely everything is lifted,” said Harder.

He said the process of uniting Manitobans starts within. He is urging people to pray and reflect on oneself in order to show kindness to each other.

“We view it almost like you’re getting into a merge lane with people of opposite sides and you need to ensure that you get on the same page,” said Harder.

Even those behind some of the protests say they want harmony. Caleb Brown spoke on behalf of the demonstrators in Downtown Winnipeg.

“Not to dwell on the division but to heal from it,” said Brown.

Then there is the role for political leaders. While they are heavily focused on the economic and health care recoveries, bringing people back together might be the toughest challenge to come.

“What we need more of now are politicians that are going to try to taper over the differences between the divisions in society,” said Royce Koop, a political studies professor at the University of Manitoba.