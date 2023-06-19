'It helps people feel not alone:' Block party in Waterloo celebrates Pride month

A brand new block party in Waterloo is celebrating gay pride with a spotlight on the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The first-ever ‘queens on princess’ fundraiser is helping support local programs while having a good time doing it.

A fun and inclusive atmosphere could be found outside Cowboys and Angels hair salon in Waterloo this weekend.

Sunday’s queens on princess cut-a-thon celebrated Pride month with haircuts, a barbeque and an array of exotic animals.

“We’ve always been gay proud. We’re a big part of the gay community and we just feel like we really need to pump it up in Waterloo,” said Cindy Calhoun, the owner of Cowboys and Angels Salon.

It’s the very first pride event hosted by Cowboys and Angels and featured drag performances, including an appearance from Boa of Canada’s Drag Race.

“We’re so excited. We’re spreading a bunch of love, awareness, and pride obviously. We’re bringing bigger pride to a smaller city,” Boa said.

Adding that the event is about: “Togetherness, community. It helps people feel not alone.”

All proceeds from the event are going to the AIDS Committee of Cambridge Kitchener-Waterloo and area, as well as local 2SLGBTQ+ supports.

“Our programs look to offer a place for 2SLGBTQ+ individuals to feel safe and to feel connected and that they belong,” Raven Cavers, project coordinator at Spectrum, said.

Hands-on Exotics co-owner Seth Falk said events like these didn’t happen here when he was younger, and he would have to go to a big city to find acceptance.

“I’m from here, this is my hometown. Growing up I never had this. I had to run away to Toronto to find something like this so it’s beautiful to come back now as an adult and be able to take part in stuff like this. Feels good to be accepted,” Falk said.