'It holds many good memories': Nanaimo RCMP searching for stolen guitar

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to be on the lookout for an electric guitar that was reported stolen after a break-in over the weekend.

Police say someone broke into a detached garage in the 500-block of Old Victoria Road around 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police attended the scene and found a deadbolt had been pried open on the garage door.

Investigators say a home security camera captured a low-quality image of a man entering the garage area wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.

The guitar is a 25-year-old Fender Stratocaster with two white single-coil pickups and one black Seymour Duncan humbucker in the bridge position. The guitar has been painted a pale blue with a red pickguard and is covered with several stickers.

Police say the homeowner has checked with pawnshops throughout the city but has had no success in finding the guitar.

Collin Middleton, the owner, told police he bought the instrument 25 years ago while on a road trip with his family to Los Angeles.

“I remember stenciling the Canadian flag on the frame and playing it while touring with a band I was later part of," Middleton told police in a statement shared with the media. "It holds many good memories for me and I just hope to be able to get it back."

Police say the thief also made off with a yellow four-string Yamaha guitar, a green portable generator, a Harman Kardon AVR2600 power amp and speaker, and two Behringer amplifiers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the equipment is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.