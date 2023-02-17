'It honestly does feel like you're playing': Augmented reality dental simulators unveiled at Sask. university

Five new, state-of-the-art dental simulator machines have been installed at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Dentistry, the first of their kind in Canada.

These innovative machines designed by a company in the Netherlands will give the college, and its students, a competitive advantage in their training.

“This is the first time that dental schools in Canada are having these state-of-the-art machines that really help the students train before going into real-life situations,” said Dean of the College of Dentistry, Walter Siqueira.

He says this technology will replace the previous dental simulation models that used plastic teeth, which have a number of drawbacks.

“Plastic teeth are not as hard as the enamel of the tooth,” Siqueira told CTV News. “So It’s a big difference when you’re learning with plastic teeth and then you go to real life.”

Another benefit of the machine is that there’s less waste.

“In terms of sustainability, that is extremely extremely important for our planet,” he said.

“Here we can save a huge number of plastic teeth because we don’t have to drill plastic. We go to everything with mixed reality and this new simulator, in terms of the big picture of the next 20 years.”

The machines give students a wide variety of valuable learning experiences, but they’re also fun.

“It honestly does feel like you’re playing,” said Neelan Verma, a fourth-year student.

“But then you’re also refining your skills and getting better. So once you get into clinical settings, you’re good to go.”

And whether it’s students or practicing dentists with decades of experience, they’re all amazed by the realism of the simulator.

“As someone who’s been part of virtual reality for a lot of years, these are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Matthew Hazelwanter, IT support specialist.

“The realism of it, the fact that it actually stops your movement, that is next level.”

The college plans to install five more simulators in March, and students could be using them in testing as early as next year.