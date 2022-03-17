'It is a guessing game if we go or not': Algonquin College students await news on looming strike

As bargaining resumed between the union representing faculty and Ontario's colleges, students at Algonquin College waited for word on whether there will be classes on Friday.

“There is a lot of uncertainly about it all,” says second-year nursing student Marielle St-Germain.

She says she isn’t just worried about classes being canceled – but if her placement will go ahead.

"We are supposed to be at our clinical tomorrow at 6:30 a.m.… but we are going to wake up and it’s going to be a guessing game if we are going or not. It will be tough," St-Germain said.

Sixteen thousand full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, librarians, and counsellors could go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday if the College Employer Council does not agree to voluntary binding interest arbitration. Main issues include contract workers as well as workload.

Algonquin College told students on Wednesday that all classes, including virtual/remote learning, will be temporarily suspended if professors and instructors go on strike. Field and clinical placements will also be suspended unless students are advised otherwise by their program.

Algonquin classmate Jessica Maguire says she will be setting her alarm for 5 a.m. Friday to check to see if an agreement was reached.

"I feel it is really stressful for us in our clinical placements just because we don’t know what is happening and we don’t know when we will find out."

St-Germain worries that if there is a strike, the semester could be pushed into the summer months.

"If they were to extend (the semester) into the summer I don’t think if I can do that, I work, and I have other commitments," St-Germain says.

Keagan Knight is a first-year student in the broadcasting program. He says a strike could mean he doesn’t get the education he needs before moving into next year.

"It is a bit concerning. We are getting close to the end of the semester and being in my first year there is a lot that we are learning right now. It is tough," Knight says.

"There is a lot of final assignments that we have to do. The assignments require a lot of time allocations, I can’t just sit around and write papers- it is frustrating for this time frame to be taken away because I honestly don’t see them making a solution except just cutting the semester short."

He says this on top of two-years of disruptions due to the pandemic is frustrating.

“We have to deal with the rough edges, but we will get through this.”

With a strike looming only weeks before the end of the year, some students who require certain hours in a placement are concerned they won’t be able to meet the requirement.

"I finally have been able to get back in person and now there is a strike we won’t be having any school. It will be tough," Julia Gray said.

Other students living on campus wonder if they should leave residences. One first year student says, "I live six hours away. I don’t know if I have to go home, or if I stay, with the strike coming. Do I leave residence?”

Adam Voutier is set to graduate this semester.

"I understand where they are coming from, but it is bad timing… my program, my exams are next week. But I understand they are trying to do it in the best interest of students. I understand they have the students’ best interest in mind”