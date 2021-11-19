'It is affecting us greatly': Metro Vancouver man among 4 still missing in Highway 99 slide
A Metro Vancouver man is among four people still missing after Monday’s fatal landslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet.
Mirsad Hadzic has not yet been found. His wife’s body was recovered by search and rescue workers.
Hadzic and his wife have a two year-old daughter, who was not with them at the time.
Family friend Nihad Krupic said Hadzic came to Canada as a child from Bosnia with his family, and this is a difficult time for the tight-knit local Bosnian community.
“There is always hope, but it’s hard to say in this moment,” he said. “It is affecting us greatly.”
On Friday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said police and search and rescue workers are still on site, and the highway could possibly re-open by Sunday for restricted travel.
“There was a tragic loss of life at this site and we are respectful of the work that search and rescue officials continue to do,” Fleming said. “The Sunday opening is of course contingent on them being able to do their work.”
