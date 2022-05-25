It is 'critical' people are aware of children missing in their community: advocate
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Advocates say thousands of children remain missing in Canada.
"It is really critical that people be aware of the children that are missing in their community," Lindsay Lobb, with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, told CTV's Maralee Caruso on the National Missing Children's Day.
Lobb said, according to RCMP there were nearly 30,000 children reported missing across the country in 2021. While many of these children are located safely, Lobb said there are children who are still missing. She said about 5,000 children who went missing last year have not been found.
Watch the full interview to learn more about what you can do to help bring missing children home.
