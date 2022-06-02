'It is despicable': Suspect arrested after allegedly spitting on officer during New Westminster traffic stop
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and spitting on an officer during a routine traffic stop in New Westminster early Thursday morning.
In a news release, police said the officer was on patrol in the Queensborough neighbourhood when he noticed a vehicle driving with no licence plates.
When the officer pulled over the vehicle, the driver reportedly got out, refused to identify themselves and then attempted to flee.
"While the officer attempted to detain the driver, the driver resisted, causing the two to fall into an embankment," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the release.
As the driver was being taken into custody, the suspect allegedly struck the officer in the face multiple times and spat on him.
"The officer will be alright. He handled this situation with patience and the skills taught to him in training," said Kumar.
"It is despicable that an officer would be assaulted while simply trying to do their job and we will be recommending charges of assaulting a police officer."
The suspect has since been released from custody with conditions, pending a future court appearance.
-
38th IWK Telethon dedicated to staff who persevere in pandemicViewers can expect heartfelt patient stories, generous donations, and plenty of entertainment during the 38th IWK Telethon for Children held in support of the region's biggest children's hospital.
-
Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: policeA man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.
-
Mother-daughter duo to race in Greater Moncton Dragon Boat FestivalJones Lake was a sea of humanity Friday as hundreds of high school students hit the water for the annual Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival.
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortagesA Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
-
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., areaA wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 centsAnother nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocationMore than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.