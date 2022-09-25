'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season

A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.

That’s because at Shantz Family Farm in Petersburg, Ont., a dry summer has impacted the autumn harvest.

“It is frustrating,” said Kevin Shantz, proprietor at Shantz Family Farm.

A major lack of rain has left most of the crops dormant, and his 20 acre patch dried out and bare.

“From June 15 to Aug. 15, we had less than one inch of rain,” said Shantz.

This dry spell has forced the Shantz Family Farm to close one of its biggest attractions for the first time in 26 years.

The ‘U-Pick Pumpkin Patch’ has been shut down for the season.

Wagon rides, field trips and group bookings are also unavailable this fall.

“On our busiest days, when we used to be fully open for the public, like had all the activities and stuff, we’d see over a thousand people per day,” said Kieran Shantz.

“These are two, three pumpkins that are ready for harvest.”

This year’s crop has also been heavily damaged by crows pecking at the pumpkins.

Kevin said he hasn’t decided if the patch will reopen next year, but would prefer to bring it back if conditions allow for it.

“We like to look for free family outings too when the kids were growing up, and we’d like to offer that to the public too if we have the resources,” said Kevin.

Produce is still available for purchase until winter time.

Kevin said closing the patch shouldn’t affect the farm financially as long as people continue to buy pumpkins roadside.

The front of the farm remains open to the public for pictures and to meet some of the animals.