It is giveaway weekend in Winnipeg. Here is what you need to know

Winnipeggers looking to give their unwanted items a new home are in luck – it is giveaway weekend in Winnipeg.

The city said spring curbside giveaway weekend is happening May 14 and 15.

"It’s a great opportunity to find a new owner for those reusable, unwanted items taking up space in your home, or to browse the curbs for some great finds," the city said in a release.

Those wanting to participate can put reusable unwanted items on the curb of their front street with a sticker or sign indicating they are free.

Winnipeggers are not allowed to put out items that may be unsafe, or are infested with bed bugs. Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more are also not allowed.

Homeowners are asked to remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

More info about the weekend event can be found online.