It is giveaway weekend in Winnipeg. Here is what you need to know
Winnipeggers looking to give their unwanted items a new home are in luck – it is giveaway weekend in Winnipeg.
The city said spring curbside giveaway weekend is happening May 14 and 15.
"It’s a great opportunity to find a new owner for those reusable, unwanted items taking up space in your home, or to browse the curbs for some great finds," the city said in a release.
Those wanting to participate can put reusable unwanted items on the curb of their front street with a sticker or sign indicating they are free.
Winnipeggers are not allowed to put out items that may be unsafe, or are infested with bed bugs. Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more are also not allowed.
Homeowners are asked to remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.
More info about the weekend event can be found online.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewalsStarting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.
-
Food bank demand surges amid rising cost of livingThe pandemic and the rise in inflation have made it difficult for many to afford the cost of living, creating a dramatic demand on food banks.