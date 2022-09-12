'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers across the province, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president said she believes the likelihood of a vote in favour of striking is 100 per cent.

Mechelle O’Hagan, president of CUPE Local 2512, said outside the Waterloo Catholic District School Board Meeting on Monday night in her opinion when it comes to voting to strike “the likelihood it is going to happen is 100 per cent.”

“[The students] are not necessarily getting the services that they need, we are very short staffed, and we want to let this government know we are serious about going on strike for wages, and for the rights of our students,” said O’Hagan.

CUPE Local 2512 represents approximately 1,200 members, including administrative assistants, child youth care workers, registered early childhood educators and educational assistants.

O’Hagan said the representation of CUPE Local 2512 members extends beyond the schools, and also includes communication disorder assistants, supply service clerks, printing technicians, receptionists and the workers in payroll departments.

“I think the vote is going to be 90 per cent for sure or higher. We’re looking for a 90 per cent vote of all members. We have campaigning happening right now to let members know what our causes are,” said O’Hagan.

CUPE and other unions have said they are pressing for increases to both compensate for their last contracts being subject to a legislative cap of one per cent a year - known as Bill 124 - as well as to address inflation, which is running at over seven per cent. Deals for the five major education unions expired Aug 31.