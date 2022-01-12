'It is incredible': Calgary firefighter reacts to new TELUS Spark exhibit

A member of the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) got to try her hand at a new emergency scenario exhibit at TELUS Spark this week.

Carol Henke is a fully-trained firefighter who works as the CFD's public information officer. On Wednesday, Henke was given the opportunity to visit the science centre for the first day of the new RESCUE exhibit.

The Spark says RESCUE is aimed at five to 12-year-olds, but can be enjoyed by everyone.

Visitors get to learn about 17 different interactive emergency situations and even get to try their hand at some high-pressure rescue-based scenarios.

After checking out the exhibit, Henke said she really appreciates what it is teaching kids and their families.

"There are so many great aspects to this exhibition, it is incredible," she said.

"You know if I were a kid again, I would want to spend all day in here, and I would definitely have had that dream of becoming a firefighter a lot younger than when I did."

Henke said the part of RESCUE that stood out to her was one of the exhibits which had a tunnel, saying it brought back memories of her firefighter training.

"Part of the CPAT – that's the Candidate Physical Ability Test – is a long dark tunnel that has several turns in it. So you test your ability to crawl and maneuver your way around without feeling claustrophobic."

"That is actually an aspect of our testing requirements to get on the job, so that struck me right away."

The exhibit is created by Scitech, a science centre in Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions.

Kyle Corner, the creative experience director at Telus Spark, says the exhibit has been all over the world.

"I hope they're inspired by a lot of the scientific components of it, that we connect with their hearts too and they feel a real appreciation for those who work on the frontlines and in rescue," said Corner.

"And also, hopefully, we inspire some future heroes."

RESCUE runs until May 15 and is included with general admission or membership to the TELUS Spark.

For more information on the exhibit you can visit the TELUS Spark's website.