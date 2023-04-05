'It is more dangerous': police chiefs call for help following officer deaths

Canada's police chiefs are calling for help, following the deaths of nine officers since September – a trend they say shows policing today has become more dangerous

Late last year an Ontario police officer was shot and killed south of Hamilton, near Hagersville. It was described as an ambush and one of the two suspects charged in his death was out on bail.

Now police executives across the country including Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth say urgent action is needed to protect the public and officers.

"I started in the 80s and I can tell you it is more dangerous, our environment is much different now," Smyth said in an interview with CTV News.

As president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, Smyth has given a letter to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, calling for a meeting with her provincial counterparts. Stefanson is currently the Chair of the Council of the Federation.

The letter says in the last six months nine officers have died, eight of them to random violence. It says these numbers are now in stark comparison to the United States, something that has never been seen before. The letter also says there is a 'degradation of discourse' around policing as well as funding, and an increase in drug, gang and gun violence.

Former Winnipeg police chief Devon Clunis says the job today is more dangerous.

"The one time in my career I had an individual with a loaded gun, (he) dropped it and he ran,” Clunis said. “That would not be happening today. Our officers are consistently facing that level of threat."

There are concerns police are arresting violent offenders only to see them walk out of court. The chiefs want Ottawa to reform bail laws.

They say over the last four years they can track distinct spikes in the number of people released on bail, and violent crimes committed by those individuals.

Manitoba and other provinces have echoed those concerns. The federal government is considering changes.

Stefanson has sent a letter to the other premiers about holding a meeting.

"We've seen a significant number of homicides in our police forces across the country," said Stefanson. “We don’t want to see that continue. We need to make sure we're taking action."

Stefanson did say she would like to have a meeting with the chiefs of police.