'It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job': Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive to part ways

Operations between Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive will eventually end affecting the lives of 280 employees and their families.

“As Stellantis transitions to a sustainable, mobility tech company, we continue to review our operations for efficiencies,” said Jodi Tinson of Stellantis’ Corporate Communications office.

“One of the opportunities we identified involves moving our sequencing and metering operations back into the Windsor Assembly Plant. This will allow us to utilize available space within the plant," the statement went on to say.

Auto parts to build vehicles locally are first delivered to Syncreon where there are strategically organized before being shipped to ‘the line’ at Windsor Assembly.

Workers were visibly emotional when they were informed Thursday warehouse operations would eventually cease.

"It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job," says president of Unifor Local 195, Emile Nabbout.

Stellantis verbally informed Syncreon a few weeks ago, the auto manufacturer would return all operations back to Windsor Assembly, according to Nabbout.

He wants to reassure his members he will reach out to Stellantis to see if any or all of the workers could re-locate and work out of Windsor assembly.

There is not an exact date Syncreon plans to close down.

“It will takes months...possible up to a year from operations to transition into the assembly plant,” adds Nabbout.

This come on the heels of Syncreon and its members signing of a new collective agreement this April.

The agreement includes a 12.3% increase in pay over 3 years, $2000 performance bonuses, and inflation protection for workers among other things.

More to come.