'It is not a symbol of status but a symbol of trust': Schulich admits largest class of medical students in its history

Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry is admitting more students into its MD program than ever before.

On Tuesday morning, 190 first-year medical students and their families gathered at Alumni Hall for the annual white coat ceremony.

“It is not a symbol of status but a symbol of trust and professionalism,” said Dr. John Yoo, dean of the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

“You’ll be entrusted by people like you’ve never been trusted before,” he said as he spoke to the crowd of students and the responsibilities they will face. “People that were strangers just moments before will be placing their fears and their vulnerabilities and their hopes, the most intimate confidential aspects of their lives they’re going to share with you.”

One-by-one the next generation of healthcare professionals put on their white coats as a sign for to what’s to come over the next few years.

Several physicians at the school spoke to the privilege of working in medicine, the students’ future careers, and their duty to patients.

“While pain management can be the most rewarding area of practice, it can also be the most complicated,” said Dr. Joel Wohlgemut, an adjunct professor with the department of family medicine, as he spoke to the difficulties that come with pain management and the rewarding feeling of relieving patient’s pain.

He said, “A nurse offers ibuprofen for a strained shoulder, a physician orders intravenous fentanyl for a kidney stone, a surgeon removes the aggravating appendix. The ability to help people with their pain is the most profound and sacred elements of the medical profession into which you are being inducted.”

The Schulich class of 2027 is one of the largest in its history, as the Ontario government announced it would invest $33 million in expanding medical school education, allowing for more residency spots to open.

16 additional seats were added, three of which are located at the school’s Windsor campus, according to Western.

“We believe this is an important step to addressing the human health needs of southwestern Ontario and we are very excited by the increase,” said Yoo.

The dean also hopes that their students will choose to practice in London once they’ve completed their training.

“Many physicians eventually practice in the locations where they train, so we’re optimistic this will result in more doctors for our region,” he said.

Smiling as they stepped out of the ceremony with their white coats on, many believe it is a privilege to become medical students.

“Getting to know the patients, what they feel, and how best to help them. That would be something that I really look forward to in this program,” said Mihir Pandya, a first-year medical student at Schulich.

“It feels truly amazing and humbling to be part of such a noble profession and something that’s really dedicated towards preserving and helping humanity. It's really hard to put these feelings into words,” added first-year medical student Ravjot Rehsi.