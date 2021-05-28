It is official: Former Sears store to transform into mass vaccination clinic, two other sites close

Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed Friday that they are leasing the empty space on the north side of Devonshire Mall to build a mass vaccination clinic.

The new site will open on June 21, and then officials will slowly start to “decant” Windsor Hall and the Sportsplex.

The University of Windsor and St Clair College will need their sites back to begin to plan for their fall semesters.

The Windsor Hall clinic in downtown Windsor will close on June 19.

Anyone with a pre-booked second dose appointment at Windsor Hall will have their appointments rebooked for the same date and time, at the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre.

The Sportsplex clinic at St Clair College will close on July 22.

The lease for the mall clinic is just $1, based on an agreement between Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), which owns the mall and its management company.

All other mass vaccination sites will remain open until further notice.

More to come.