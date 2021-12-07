'It is really disturbing': Campbell River security guard stabbed, in serious condition after theft at Walmart

A security guard was rushed to hospital in serious condition Tuesday after he was repeatedly stabbed by a man shoplifting from a Walmart in Campbell River, B.C.

The perpetrator, who was wearing a purple wig and a medical mask at the time, is still at large.

Mounties were called to the Walmart Supercentre at 1477 Island Hwy just before 11 a.m.

Police say a man was leaving the store with stolen merchandise when the security guard intervened.

"That individual stabbed the security guard at least twice," RCMP Const. Maury Tyre told CTV News. "The security guard, a man in his 60s, is presently in serious but stable condition in Campbell River hospital."

Forensic investigators were combing the scene for evidence Tuesday afternoon.

Tyre says police already have "significant amounts of video and other evidence," including video shot by bystanders as the crime unfolded.

"It is our firm belief we should be able to apprehend this individual in short order," Tyre said.

According to the police spokesperson, officers are seeing an uptick in such brazen thefts.

"They are running out of locations with full shopping carts," Tyre said. "They're not trying to disguise what they’re doing. They're loading up."

Vali Majd, the CEO of JTFSecurity Group, was with the injured employee and his family in the hospital Tuesday afternoon. He said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

"It is really disturbing," Tyre said. "It is very important to us that we do get this individual in custody and hold him to account as quickly as we can."