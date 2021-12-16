'It is so objectionable': Winnipeg to look at helping fund legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21

Mayor Brian Bowman believes Winnipeg should join a new effort to help fund the legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21.

Mayor Bowman and Councillor Shawn Nason put forward a motion on Thursday calling for the city to make a $100,000 contribution to the legal defence of Bill 21.

The funding comes after Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, Ont. issued a call to Canada's 100 biggest cities on Wednesday to join his council in putting money toward fighting the law.

"I'm standing with other big-city mayors across Canada and other municipalities that are stepping up against Quebec's discriminatory Bill 21," said Bowman at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"Quebec's Bill 21 is so offensive to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that I think it is a time in which governments across Canada need to stand up and show their support."

Bill 21 prohibits Quebec teachers and other government employees from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans while working.

Winnipeg city council previously voiced unanimous objection to Bill 21 when it was first passed in 2019.

"It is so objectionable. It's contrary to everything we hold dear as Canadians," said Bowman.

The funding would go toward the World Sikh Organization, the National Council of Canadian Muslims, and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which have all launched legal challenges.

"We have gone to great lengths in Winnipeg to create a human rights committee of council to work diligently to protect the efforts of inclusion we all hold dear in Winnipeg," noted Bowman.

"Many of the groups that are going to be directly affected and are being affected in Quebec, face discrimination elsewhere, including in our city, and that's why I think it is important to communicate to them that we stand with them."

Bowman said he anticipates the challenge will be a lengthy one that ultimately goes before the Supreme Court of Canada, meaning lots of funding will be needed.

"I would object to any similar initiatives to prohibit the wearing of religious symbols in the workplace in Winnipeg, Manitoba, or anywhere in Canada," he said.

The motion will be referred to the executive policy committee in January.

Bowman said a funding source would need to be determined before then.

"Having some time for everyone to consider that, the one thing that is absent from the motion because we quite frankly needed to do more work is a potential funding source."

The $100,000 contribution would match what the City of Brampton is giving.