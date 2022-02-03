'It is still a shock': Lanes remain closed on Portage Avenue as crews continue to fight fire on Langside Street

A section of Portage Avenue remains closed as crews continue to fight a fire that erupted at a building on Langside Street Wednesday morning.

As of Thursday afternoon, westbound traffic on Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Colony Street/ Memorial Boulevard remains closed, while eastbound traffic is closed from Sherbrook Street to Spence Street. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) fire chief on scene told CTV News crews have been fighting the fire since it was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The chief said crews have plans to demolish the building, but have not been able to yet as they are still combatting the fire.

Demolition is expected to take several days.

According to WFPS, approximately 130 workers have responded to the fire.

Another problem for firefighters is the 65-foot billboard on top of the building. A crane operator is being called in to help remove the billboard and the support beams it rests on, saying it poses an injury risk if it collapses. A crane is set to arrive later on Thursday.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: PORTAGE AVE CLOSURE.

Sherbrook to Colony/Memorial.

Due to yesterdays fire all lanes remain closed.

This is an evolving situation, graders and snow/ice removal equipment are now on scene.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/ke8YDHP916

WFPS assistant chief Scott Wilkinson told reporters Wednesday afternoon the building appears to be a total loss.

The building was home to the West End Biz for more than 10 years.

"It is still a shock, we kind of spent the day yesterday across the street watching it happen," said Joe Kornelsen, the executive director of the West End Biz.

He said he was in the office along with some staff when the fire alarm went off Wednesday morning.

"We evacuated," he said. "We didn't really see anything at first, but then all of a sudden it was clear from the back of the building you could see it was on fire."

He said the West End Biz does not have any information yet as to what happened, and is assuming they will not be going back in the building on Langside Street.

Kornelsen said the next priority for the West End Biz will be reaching out to other businesses housed in the building that have been impacted by the fire.

"We always reach out to any of our members when they are affected by fire," he said, adding the West End Biz will be meeting to discuss the next steps.

The fire also led to the evacuation of McFeetors Hall, a student residence at the University of Winnipeg, Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, the university said students were able to return to their residence, but asked people to avoid the area.

Graders, snow and ice removal equipment are in the area.

-With files from CTV's Ainsley McPhail