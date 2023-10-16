'It is time': Kinew vows to recognize Louis Riel as Manitoba's first premier

Louis Riel is recognized as the founder of Manitoba, but now premier-designate Wab Kinew is vowing to give him another title -- premier.

On Saturday, at the annual general assembly of the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF), Kinew promised to designate Riel as Manitoba’s first premier.

“Louis Riel and the Metis nation are the reason that Manitoba is part of Canada,” he said.

“So I want to in front of you, his children, his grandchildren, his descendants -- I want you to know that I understand that, that I revere that, that I will never forget that.”

The premier-designate said one of the first bills his government is going to bring forward this fall is an act to bestow upon Riel the honorary title of Manitoba’s first premier. He also promised to put Metis voices in Manitoba’s cabinet.

“I want to commit to you that it is time for us to honour the father of Manitoba, Louis Riel, in this important way,” he said.

MMF president David Chartrand said Kinew’s announcement brought a few tears to his eyes, noting that he has been fighting for decades to correct history and give Riel the respect he deserves.

“He’s never been given the decency of respect to be called the first premier,” Chartrand said.

“Because at that time you were called president as the title, and the next election was premier. So he was truly the first premier.”

Kinew is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday.

- With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur.