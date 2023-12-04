'It just boosts morale': Waterloo seniors home shines for the holiday season

Celebrations of the festive season continue around Waterloo Region.

On Monday, residents at a Waterloo long-term care home took part in a ‘Light Up’ night, proving you’re never too young or old for a little Christmas cheer.

“I think we forget that when we grow older our social, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing are really, really important,” said Shalagh Cassidy, the recreation manager at Extendicare Columbia Forest. “Events like this are an amazing opportunity to come together as family and friends and it just boosts moral.”

The long-term care home has been hosting the ‘Light Up’ event for 18 years, with a brief break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theresa Hynes is celebrating her first Christmas as a resident at Columbia Forest and said: “Putting up the Christmas lights brings joy to the people.”

She also admires the decorations.

“The girls have strung the lights around the balcony, on the trees, added stars, all different things which made it beautiful, all the colours, it is down right gorgeous,” Hynes said.

The lights and decorations were donated by families of staff and residents.

Cassidy said it took around three weeks for the team to put everything together before the big reveal at Extendicare Columbia Forest on Monday night.