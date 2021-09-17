'It just feels fantastic': Ribfest and Craft Beer Show excited to be back in Kitchener

The Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is welcoming guests at Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the event that prides itself on good food and music.

“It’s been a long year and a half. Two years since we’ve done anything and just the energy, you can feel the excitement. People smiling as they come in. The weather’s cooperating. It just feels fantastic to bring that back to the community,” said Guy Exley, Event Manager for Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show.

The event is back in person, but with a 60 per cent capacity limit. People are also asked to wear a mask at all times, unless they are eating, drinking or sitting in a spacious area. Those attending shared mixed feelings.

“This is something that we love about our neighbourhood but, just that COVID, I’m still a little bit apprehensive seeing so many people maybe gathering together,” said Victoria Malecki, a patron at the event.

“To be honest for so long I missed Ribfest. It’s like one of the things I’ve missed the most for a long time and I’m super excited to be back here.” said Evan Wright, a patron at the event.

Admission is free, but the event only has a limited number of guaranteed entry tickets for each day.

This years event includes six different rib competitors, as well as several different beer vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

Donations are being accepted for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.