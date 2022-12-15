'It just felt surreal': Sask. man wins $100k on scratch and win
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
Jonathon Munroe was excited when he started scratching his Crossword ticket and could tell it was a winner.
"I saw I had eight words, I thought it was going to win $1,000," the Saskatoon resident said.
He continued to scratch and uncovered two more words, which is the maximum number of words on a ticket.
"I didn't realize it was $100,000 until I checked it on the self-checker," he said. “I couldn't believe it!"
Munroe purchased the ticket at the Night Owl Grocery and Confectionary on Fairlight Drive.
