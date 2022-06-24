'It just made my heart warm': Winnipeg bus driver's act of kindness captured on video

An act of kindness from a Winnipeg bus driver is being shared by a passenger who says it warmed his heart to witness.

Devon Lipscomb was taking the bus home on June 17 around 11 a.m. On the way, Lipscomb said a man who is living with a visual impairment was having trouble finding his stop, which is when the driver stepped in.

"The bus driver was just super friendly. He said, 'You know what man, I'll help you. Don't worry about it. I'll get you to your stop,'" Lipscomb said.

When the man's stop arrived, Lipscomb said the driver got out of his seat, helped the man across the street, and ran back to the bus.

"It was just a really good act of kindness, and I haven't seen that for a long time," he said. "It was just really nice to see, so way to go Winnipeg Transit."

Lipscomb said he pulled out his phone to take the video of the interaction and later got permission from the driver to share the story.

"It just made my heart warm," he said, adding in the 15 years he has been taking the bus, he hasn't seen this happen before. "I just, I had a record that because those kinds of things should be recorded and everyone should have a nice reminder to play their part."

Megan Benedictson, a communications officer with Winnipeg Transit, told CTV News the city is always proud of the work transit drivers do each day.

"We love seeing operators going above and beyond to help the citizens of Winnipeg," Benedictson said in an email.

Lipscomb said he hopes it is a reminder for others to be kind, and wants to recognize the driver for what he did.

"If everyone did those kinds of things all the time, this world would be a lot better place," he said.