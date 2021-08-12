'It keeps me young': 90-year-old slo-pitch catcher keeps coming back to the diamond
An old-timer slo-pitch team is showing St. Albertans that people can remain active at any age.
According to coach, Hilsen Deger, there are 82 players in the slo-pitch league that are over 70 years old, many of whom have played for years.
Earl Millman, a 90-year-old catcher, started playing baseball in 1947 at the age of 16. Playing in Manitoba for one of the men’s seniors’ teams, Millman took a break from the sport when he got married.
It was not until 1984 that he went back on the ballyard, to the sport playing slo-pitch in St. Albert in a division for those over 60.
“I enjoy the company of all the guys. The Bad Company guys are quite happy to let the old guy play,” he said.
The 90-year-old player is the oldest in the league. He says he is inspired to keep playing by his wife who passed away five years ago.
“She always encouraged me to do it. It was never a question of whether you should or you shouldn’t’…or you can or you can’t,” he said.
