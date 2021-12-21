'It limits capacity': Overbooking leading to no-shows at COVID-19 testing sites

Public health officials in Waterloo Region are asking people not to book multiple time slots for COVID-19 tests.

Officials said it's been creating issues for many people who are trying to secure an appointment.

“It limits capacity, because we don't know that folks aren't coming until they don't show,” Stephanie Pearsall, the region's COVID-19 testing lead, said.

According to Pearsall, it appears all the bookings are full to public health workers, but they have no way of knowing which ones will be fulfilled. She estimates about 20 per cent of the appointments end up as no shows.

“We would have people that would book six appointments at six different centres, get one and then not cancel the other five appointments,” Pearsall said.

Pearsall said the number of appointments available changes each day and bookings are maxed out at each location.

Some testing centres are only allowing patients to book appointments for the day of or the day before. Pearsall said the hope is that it will limit the number of missed appointments.

“When we were allowing people to book further out, we were increasing the number of people who weren't coming,” Pearsall said.

The public health system is also trying to add capacity to try and meet the increased demand.

“We are adding additional staff where we can. Just as everywhere, staffing is a little precarious,” Pearsall said.