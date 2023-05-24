'It'll be a lot fun getting out there': Riders look forward to first pre-season test

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday for their first pre-season game against the BC Lions.

“It’s fun to play somebody else. The guys get tired of hitting each out so it’ll be a lot of fun getting out there and playing in Mosaic on Saturday,” said head coach Craig Dickenson.

The Riders were one of the most penalized teams last season and even from the start of training camp, Dickenson noted they have put an emphasis on the importance of not having a repeat year in 2023. He said that has been their message from day one.

“We started camp with a big, long spiel about what we’re all about. What we expect from players, what they can expect from us, and we spelled it out pretty clearly. I think with that happening, it’s going to be an ongoing thing where we’ll have everybody talk about it. They’re taking care of each other and still competing at a high level,” Dickenson explained.

“That’s going to be a big key to our success this year is if we can continue to take accountability for our work and for our teammates, also be disciplined, and take less penalties.”

The team continues to prepare for the first real test at training camp in Saskatoon. On Wednesday, the players were met with rainy conditions but Dickenson spun the less than ideal weather in a positive direction.

“It actually was just what the doctor ordered. I think the guys were a little tired. I think the routine was getting old so to come out and [have] a little bit of rain and some puddles, I think the guys actually enjoyed it. I was glad it rained, it was good for us to get used to some of the elements and it just changed up the feel of it today,” he said.

“[There was] good energy and nobody being injured is what we’re looking for. And the execution was pretty good. Trevor’s gone so the young quarterbacks got a little more work today. They got a chance to catch some balls in the rain. We dropped a few. We’ll have to work on that.”

One player Dickenson was asked about in post-practice media on Wednesday was veteran receiver Mitch Picton. Picton is now in his fourth year with the green and white. Last season, the local Regina product recorded 18 receptions for 220 yards, and two touchdowns.

“We knew he had great ability but you were worried a little bit about his weight and his ability to hold up but you know, he got in the weight room, he got stronger. He’s as smart as they come. He can play any positions and when the ball comes to him, he just makes plays. So he just keeps impressing guys every year,” described Dickenson.

However, Dickenson added he is curious to see what newcomer players can showcase in this weekend’s game and also is excited for the new faces amongst the coaching staff to get their chance to shine.

“They’ve been asking me about headsets. I say, ‘Hey fellas, we’re going to have to get it figured out on Fay day’,” laughed Dickenson. “It should be a lot of fun. There’ll be some tense moments in the game but I think everybody’s looking forward to it.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CFL Preseason Live.