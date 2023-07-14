'It looks apocalyptic': Much of B.C. under smoky skies warning

Two thirds of British Columbia is now under a smoky skies bulletin as more than 370 wildfires continue to torch thousands of hectares of forest.

The west coast, northwest, and Vancouver Island are the only areas not under the advisory, which advises the hundreds of thousands of people in the affected area to monitor their exposure to smoke and the health risks it might pose.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” it reads.

Provincial agencies have set up a website that tracks the smoke activity for the public to see where the winds are shifting it, with some areas considerably worse than others.

Several cities are considered “very high” risk according to B.C.’s Air Quality Health Index, including Kamloops, Quesnel and Williams Lake, with residents advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Fort St John and the north Okanagan are considered high risk, with officials suggesting children and the elderly should take it easy while everyone else cuts back or reschedules outdoor exertions.

In Prince George, where the air is visibly smoky through the entire city, the air quality rating is “not available” but resident, Darrin Rigo, described air quality as noticeably deteriorating in the last several days.

“Everywhere you go it smells like a campfire and it's just this heavy smog that is just doesn't lift,” he said. “The light coming in from the windows is orange and green and it just looks apocalyptic out there.”