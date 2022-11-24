'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves

While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected.

Cody Evans, a photographer from Ingersoll, was at Port Stanley, Ont., on Nov. 19 as a lake effect storm was blowing through parts of the province, dumping snow and whipping up fierce winds.

After snapping about 10,000 photos along Lake Erie, he stumbled upon something striking.

“It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,” said Evans.

Within the crashing waves, one image appeared to show a face.

Once circulated online, the photo caught the attention of many who had different ideas as to who or what it looks like — including Zeus or the god of the sea.

“Honestly when I see it, I see the rapper Little Dicky, but people have said it looks like a dog, or it looks like Poseidon,” said Evans.

Evans said that some of the waves that crashed against each other during the lake-effect storm were as high as six metres.

“I love shooting wildlife, nature, motorsports…..When there’s high winds I always come down here. I was actually inspired by a couple of photographers Dave Sanford and Trevor Pottelberg, I’ve seen their work and I thought maybe I could do that,” he said.

What looks like a face was captured within seconds — and will now last a lifetime.