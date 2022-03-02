'It makes everybody accountable': City of Regina to enforce proper drainage of privately owned property

Regina property owners will now be held accountable for water drainage off of their lots following a unanimous vote from city council on Wednesday.

City council voted unanimously in favour of an amendment to the Wastewater and Storm Water Bylaw.

The change gives the city power to enforce proper draining on privately owned properties to avoid flooding on neighbouring lots.

“[It’s] about neighbours being pitted against neighbours. This bylaw creates the opportunity for the city intervene to facilitate resolution, or ultimately to provide a solution and repercussions for the offending homeowner,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “We want grading and lot drainage to be appropriate so that everyone can enjoy the comfort of a dry home. I think it’s to reduce the conflicts that have been occurring apparently over the last number of years.”

The city said it will focus on educating homeowners of new and existing lots to ensure properties are up to code. There are several steps that will be taken to come to resolution.

Several councillors spoke about how they are pleased with this move, saying it was a long time coming.

“This is vitally important for our city,” Ward 4 councillor Lori Bresciani said. “It’s not in new areas, it’s in existing areas.”

Bresciani said she’s experienced two neighbours sue each other over draining and flooding issues.

“What this bylaw does is it makes everybody accountable - the city as well, developers, home builders, owners and anybody living in the city,” Bresciani said.

One Regina resident addressed council as a delegate about his own problem with improper drainage surrounding his property for the past 15 years.

He said his property backs onto an easement where there is no drainage system, which causes flooding.

“We noticed that whenever it rains very much, or the snow melts, the easement gets flooded and the water seeps into our basement,” he said.

He said the easement is city-owned and he is hoping there will be proper drainage installed.

Although enforcement is now permitted, the city said its focus will be on educating the public and property owners about what is acceptable. The report given to council said it will give reasonable time for property owners to make any required fixes.

The proposed 2022 budget included $125,000 to increase public awareness, and purchase equipment and vehicles for this change. An additional $225,000 will support two new positions to deliver the service.

Administration is now focusing on releasing a public awareness campaign and hiring those positions.