'It makes me feel good': Saskatoon woman using her story of hardship to inspire others

A Saskatoon woman is using her story of escaping an abusive relationship to inspire others.

Kendra Weenie is a Cree woman from Sweetgrass First Nation and never imagined how far her voice would take her. In 2019 she self-published her memoir titled, “Surviving Domestic Violence: My Journey of Self-care and Healing.”

“I try to really emphasize the importance of self-care because that’s what got me to where I am today, that’s what I focused on during my healing journey,” Weenie told CTV News.

As a single mother, Weenie wanted to help others like her, so she created a single mother’s bursary out of her own pocket in 2020.

With the help of donations, she was able to give five mothers $500 each within the first year.

Over the past year, Weenie has also co-founded two non-profit organizations.

Crystal’s Gift is a program designed to give gently used furniture to single mothers. IndigiFund aims to empower Indigenous youth through sports, education and culture.

“I’m really happy I’m able to give back in such a meaningful way and help uplift women and validate their stories and even encourage them to start sharing their own,” Weenie said.

As Weenie continues to inspire the women around her, it’s also helped her become a positive role model to her eight-year-old daughter.

“I always call her my little blessing because that’s exactly what she is. It allows me to create that safe space I needed growing up.”

Motivated to continue inspiring others, Weenie has started her second book which focuses on her childhood travel and journey to healing.