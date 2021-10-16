'It means everything to us': U of S Huskies play their first home game in nearly two years

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies stormed onto the field for their first home game in 714 days, playing against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

For fans, it was a chance to show school pride and enjoy a game-day atmosphere they hadn't experienced in a while.

“Super pumped to be back, it’s really awesome to see all the support out here for the Huskies,” said fourth year U of S student Olivia Mattern.

Other fans enjoyed their first game as a part of the student body.

“It’s exciting, I’m excited to feel the atmosphere of the game and the energy of the students around," said U of S first year student Seth Harris.

For other fans, the game means just a little more. Ed Machart’ son Adam Machart is the starting running back for the Huskies.

“It means everything to us. I don’t think a lot people realize what these players and these boys go through and put into their football career and their academics,” said Machart. “To see them lose that year and still carry on with the workouts, the studying the training, it means everything to us.”

The Huskies were able to sell 2,000 early tickets for the game. A proof of vaccination policy was in place, as fans were required to be double vaccinated or to show a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Masks were also enforced at all times.

“It’s all the spirit of the university. The Huskies is our biggest brand, everybody knows us through what the Huskies are able to do and they bring out loads of people,” said U of S President Peter Stoicheff. “It’s great to have a home game.”

The Huskies currently sit in third place in the Canada West standings with a record of 1-1. Their next home game is Oct. 23rd where they’ll be facing the University of Regina Rams.