'It might be easier to say than to do': School union doubts online will be an option amid possible strike

School support workers moved another step towards a strike on Friday.

Leadership from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) filed a no-board report which could result in a walk-out by the end of the month.

Teachers would still be on the job even if the support staff walk out, but the loss of custodians, maintenance workers and office staff could make it difficult to keep schools open.

That’s led to speculation that the emergence of online learning could give the province a new mechanism to reduce the impact of any job action. CUPE leadership representing workers with the Thames Valley District School Board says it's highly unlikely.

“It might be easier to say than to do,” says CUPE 4222 President Mary Henry.

Henry points out that the membership also includes information technology (IT) staff who are instrumental in e-learning initiatives.

"They are the ones who do the Chromebooks and the setting up of the devices, which they have not been doing,” she explains. “The board has been recalling the Chromebooks from the students."

Henry points out that CUPE members are also the ones who help guide students who struggle with online education, telling CTV News London, "They need support and guidance and encouragement to do so, and that's where our support staff come into play."

Henry says teachers simply won't have the time to conduct effective lessons and deal with technology issues.

She also isn't sure parents will be onside with a return to online learning.

"I'm a parent too and I sat my dining room table while I had one child in one room and another child in another room, and it is hard,” she says.

Filing for a no-board report is followed by a 17-day waiting period, after which the union must give a five-day notice before taking any job action.