‘It only helps our community,’ union applauds addition of third shift at Ford Annex plant

The union representing hundreds of employees at Ford’s Windsor Engine Plant Annex calls word a third shift is coming to the site “great news.”

A spokesperson for the automotive company confirms to CTV News that an additional 150 jobs will be created by early 2023 to support the production of a new 6.8-litre engine.

John D’Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 president, says efforts to bring a shift like this to the Annex have been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It’s finally coming,” he says. “It’s exciting.”

D’Agnolo says many of the 850-plus employees at the plant were hired on during a boom in the mid-90s, so fresh staff are more than welcome as those workers near retirement.

“We have a very senior membership,” D’Agnolo says.

“I’m excited about it. It only helps our community.”

Ford Canada spokesperson Lauren More says the shift will start in January, but D’Agnolo says the hiring will start next month — with training and transition to happen in the months between.

He says he expects the third shift, a midnight shift, to be in full swing by February — depending on supply issues and part shortages.