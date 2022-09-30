'It overwhelms me': Architect reflects on the impact of Indigenous Peoples Gardens

A year after its opening, a designer is sharing the impact a new space at Assiniboine Park had on his family and others.

The Indigenous Peoples Garden at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park opened in the summer of 2021, attracting families and tourists to the space. The gardens were designed in part by David Thomas with the help of his daughter Cheyenne.

Thompson's parents are residential school Survivors. He says they would be proud of their granddaughter Cheyenne's work creating the women’s circle in the garden.

“I get too emotional to even consider how deep it is to me. I can’t really put it into words. It overwhelms me to think we did this,” Thomas said.

When he visits the space, Thomas says he likes seeing how families interact with it- listening to them wonder out loud about the meanings behind the designs his daughter helped create.

Thomas is hopeful the younger generation will pick up the pencil and create indigenous spaces for future generations to enjoy.