'It overwhelms me': Architect reflects on the impact of Indigenous Peoples Gardens
A year after its opening, a designer is sharing the impact a new space at Assiniboine Park had on his family and others.
The Indigenous Peoples Garden at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park opened in the summer of 2021, attracting families and tourists to the space. The gardens were designed in part by David Thomas with the help of his daughter Cheyenne.
Thompson's parents are residential school Survivors. He says they would be proud of their granddaughter Cheyenne's work creating the women’s circle in the garden.
“I get too emotional to even consider how deep it is to me. I can’t really put it into words. It overwhelms me to think we did this,” Thomas said.
When he visits the space, Thomas says he likes seeing how families interact with it- listening to them wonder out loud about the meanings behind the designs his daughter helped create.
Thomas is hopeful the younger generation will pick up the pencil and create indigenous spaces for future generations to enjoy.
-
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damageBabcock Ranch calls itself 'America's first solar-powered town.' The streets in this meticulously planned neighbourhood are designed to flood so houses don't, and power and internet lines are buried to avoid wind damage. While Hurricane Ian obliterated the nearby Fort Myers and Naples areas, knocking out power to more than 2.6 million customers in Florida, the lights stayed on in Babcock Ranch.
-
Callander's Cranberry Day draws a crowdCallander’s annual Cranberry Festival draws more than nine hundred people to the region.
-
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from IanRescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
-
Timmins farmers on why it's still important to support local amidst rising inflationAs inflation continues to take a toll on grocery prices, people at the Halloween-themed Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins this Saturday may have noticed that it has also been putting pressure on local farmers.
-
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in FloridaAerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
-
Hundreds attend unsanctioned homecoming parties near universityUnsanctioned homecoming parties near the University of Windsor kicked off Saturday night despite warnings from police.
-
Sun continues to shine in Windsor-Essex, possible frost at nightAnother sun-filled autumn day is expected in Windsor-Essex on Sunday.
-
Russian embassy complaints show tricky business of protecting diplomatsRussia's recent complaints about its Ottawa embassy being blocked by protesters and attacked with a Molotov cocktail shed light on the tricky balance Canada faces in protecting diplomatic missions.
-
Investigation underway after man walks into North York hospital with a gunshot woundToronto police are investigating after a man showed up at North York General Hospital this morning with a gunshot wound.