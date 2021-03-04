After working on a protein found in the brain that was often disregarded and thought to be connected with Alzheimer’s disease, Darrell Mousseau, a researcher at the University of Saskatchewan, says he found the opposite of what many have believed for years.

“Beta-amyloid has attracted a lot of attention over the years because it is found in particularly high levels in the Alzheimer’s brain,” said Mousseau.

“It tends to be quite sticky, and if you get too much of it, it tends to form deposits, it aggregates and it forms plaques. The plaques are just deposits of this beta-amyloid in the brain that is used to confirm Alzheimer’s disease.”

Research over the years has been conducted on the longer beta-amyloid (Aβ) 42, which is a chain of amino acids that disrupts the mechanism that is used by brain cells to learn and form memories.

Mousseau said the shorter version of Aβ-42, Aβ-38 which is the focus of his study, hasn’t had a lot of attention in the scientific community and has oftentimes been associated with Aβ-42 and the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Mousseau said his research has found that Aβ-38 is not responsible for progressing Alzheimer’s, and it potentially does the opposite and can help fight the disease.

“Our study not only shows that it’s good in terms of stopping the neurotoxic effects of the longer Aβ-42, but we show in animal modes and a variety of different models that it actually helps maintain the processes in the brain important for memory.”

His work was published in the journal Scientific Reports in early January.

“I don’t try to show it, otherwise I would be jumping around doing cartwheels, but certainly I’m very, very excited. This is leading to more work within our lab, we have other extensions to this project going on,” Mousseau told CTV.

“We’re showing that it does apply to different models, different platforms so it’s not just a one-off ‘gee this is interesting, let someone else deal with it.’ We are interested, and excited and will carry on with the work.”

The work was co-funded by the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan.

Joanne Bracken, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Society of Saskatchewan said they are thrilled to be a part of work like this and are optimistic about the outlook of Mousseau’s research.

“It provides a lot of hope for people for a different future for their family members not to be so effected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

Bracken said that at this point there are still a lot of unknowns about the disease, and all research being conducted is crucial to learn more.

“When you fund research part of it is another piece to the puzzle, it’s a clue. We don’t fully understand how the brain works, so any research, whether you find out what you were intending to or not, it just provides a little more information that other researchers can build on.”

“I would say the research that Mousseau is doing is quite novel and innovative research. Often that’s cutting edge, and a different thought process, it can really lend to the knowledge and be a stepping stone to build on that.”