'It really brought people together': Orillia Perch Festival wraps up first virtual event

The Orillia Perch Festival concluded on Saturday night after a virtual launch. While participation may have been lower this time than years past, organizers say it's been successful.

Doug Bunker is the special events coordinator for the Orillia Chamber of Commerce and says the partnership with Simcoe County tourism allowed more people to participate.

"It really brought people together," Bunker says. "You could fish in Collingwood or Midland, catch a perch, send a photo in and be in the festival."

This year, organizers designed an app that allowed users to take photos of their prized fish and submit them to the contest.

Traditionally, the festival has been limited to local lakes, but this year allowed an increased opportunity for other communities to participate.