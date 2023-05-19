'It really felt real': Future paramedics put through their paces at staged mass casualty event in Waterloo

A café exploded in Waterloo, leading to dozens of injuries.

That’s the staged situation future paramedics confronted Friday morning as part of a mock mass casualty event.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services, Kitchener Fire and the Waterloo Regional Police Department held the training activity at one of their training facilities on Erbs Road in Waterloo.

“We had some patients inside the coffee shop. Some of them were up on the mezzanine on the rooftop. And then we actually had somebody up on the fifth floor that needed to be rescued by fire,” said Culver Leclerc, a training specialist with the Region of Waterloo Paramedics.

Around thirty people who were acting as patients were actually just volunteers.

“We had dispatchers. We had paramedics that are working. We had some of the paramedics bring their kids in so that the recruits would have hands on training with actual paediatric patients,” said Leclerc.

Maxwell Mudie was one of patients on the scene who stayed in character the entire time.

“I was really short of breath. And I didn’t know where my inhaler was,” said Mudie, who is also a working paramedic. He said he knows what it’s like to be on the other end.

“It’s really hard as a first responder to pick who you’re dealing with first,” he said.

There’s a colour-coded system for who emergency services deal with first. In this training session, they used coloured tarps ranging from green to yellow to red. Green was the least severe, while red was for the most severe injuries.

“They'll determine what triage level that patient belongs in and they'll move them to the tarps,” said Leclerc.

That doesn’t make it any easier on the trainees.

“It really felt real,” said Patti Smith, a new recruit. “I don’t think it’s that hot out here. This is probably just stress sweat.”

The new recruits graduate on June 1 and will be out in the region as paramedics days later.

Trainees said they’re hoping to take what they learned Friday and use it in the real world.

“That’s kind of the proper crux of this job is learning that you can feel a whole lot of things, but you still have to step outside of what you’re feeling and focus on the next step of what you’re supposed to do,”said Smith.

Smith said she was first inspired to be a paramedic about ten years ago when she was saved by one in a tragic incident.

“There was a paramedic behind me, holding my neck steady so I wouldn’t move and I was freaking out. And the calmest voice I had ever heard, or maybe it wasn’t and I making it up my mind, they said ‘hey it’s OK I’ve got you,’” Smith said.

Smith, and other trainees said they hope to be that calming voice and save others in the wake of tragedy.