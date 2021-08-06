'It really means the world': Halifax gives a hero's welcome for Olympian Ellie Black

Olympian Ellie Black returned home to a hero's welcome in Halifax late Friday afternoon.

The decorated-gymnast was greeted by many young athletes and members of the local gymnastics community.

Cheers around from the crowd as the 25-year-old emerged from her vehicle and greeted the crowd.

"It was amazing to just land in Canada finally, come into the Halifax airport and to come home and see everyone and all the support that I got," she says. "It really means the world. These are the people who have helped me get to where I am."

The artistic gymnast finished fourth in beam on Tuesday, behind American Simone Biles who took home bronze.

Twenty five-year-old Black pulled out of the all-around competition because of an aggravated ankle injury, making her comeback even more impressive.

Regardless of the standings, fans who welcomed her home say Black is a winner to them.

"I'm so proud of her," says 10-year-old gymnast Myra McDonald. "How she handled everything and her inspiring attitude."

Parents say Black is a role model to their children who dream of competing on the world stage someday.

"She is so down to earth, so genuine, so humble, so gracious and so giving of her time," explains mother Kari Ellen Graham. "With all of those young athletes, especially with my daughter, Ainsley."

Despite Black not making it to the podium, the local gymnastics community says it was important for them to come out today and celebrate her success.

"Since she has been a little girl she has always shown that work ethic, hard working, inspiring girl, and what she did at the Olympics just shows all of her dedication and hard work," says Susie Gallagher of Gymnastics Nova Scotia. "You know what she has to go through every day, day in and day out, for years and years to become a champion and she is a champion to all of us here."

Black says she is honoured to see so many young athletes welcoming her home.

"You know, dream big and work hard, not worry about the end result," she says. "It's about the process, enjoying what you do and loving what you do."

Words of advice from an Olympian to young Canadians from coast-to-coast.