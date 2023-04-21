'It's a beautiful park': Langford park renamed after fire chief who served for 44 years

A former fire chief who dedicated his life to the service of his community is being honoured with a park in Langford.

Family members of Al LeQuesne took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, to mark the renaming of the former Cressida Park to Chief Al LeQuesne Park.

LeQuesne served as Langford's fire chief for 44 years. He died last March at the age of 86.

"That’s a huge commitment to a community. He started out as a volunteer," said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

"Anything that was synonymous with the Western Communities was Langford Fire and Al LeQuesne."

LeQuesne retired in the 1990s, but his colleagues say his vision helped shape the modernized Langford Fire Department and the way departments on the West Shore respond to calls today.

"Many of the things that we accept today, as just sort of the norm, you know, were innovative back in the day," said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey.

"We’re so much better as an organization under his leadership," said Aubrey. "[He was] someone who is very much in tune with his community and being able to anticipate what the needs were going forward."

LeQuesne was also an advocate for inclusion and accessibility and his family says it’s only fitting that the accessible park be named after him.

"No child left behind you might say," said his youngest son, Dave LeQuesne. "Here he is again today helping kids with accessibility issues have fun like others."

"It’s a beautiful park," added LeQuesne. "His grandkids are already enjoying it."

Chief Al LeQuesne Park is located on 2980 Humpback Rd., in Langford.