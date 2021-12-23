'It's a bit of a miracle,' say sisters after mother's stolen cremated remains returned

Eight days after they were stolen, the cremated remains of two Bruce County residents were returned to the funeral home they were taken from.

“I think I was just as shocked as when I heard they had been stolen. It is definitely amazing to have her back with us,” says Lorraine Sarasin, whose mother’s ashes were taken.

Anne Bradley’s ashes were amongst those taken in the Dec. 13 robbery at T.A Brown Funeral Home in Port Elgin, Ont.

Her daughters begged for her remains to be returned, and those prayers were answered. The stolen ashes were left on the steps of the funeral home on Tuesday night and found by the funeral home staff on Wednesday morning, intact and unharmed.

“It feels like a little bit of a miracle. We had started to give up hope as the days passed,” says Sarasin.

Bradley’s cremated remains are now back where they belong, with her daughters. They were mixed together in two urns with Bradley’s husband, who passed away in 2016.

“I think the funeral home wanted to do that very quickly and get them out to us, just in case anything happened again. Both urns are at Kelly’s house, and she’ll bring them here on Christmas Day,” says Sarasin.

“I gave both boxes a hug, because I was just so happy to have them back,” says Kelly Yeaman, one of Bradley’s daughters.

The remains were returned anonymously, so it’s unclear if the people that took the boxes are the ones that returned them. Regardless, to the initial thieves the sisters offer a mixed message of gratitude.

“I’m just happy she’s back. I don’t care about prosecuting. I just wanted her back, but hopefully they’ve learned a little lesson from this maybe,” says Yeaman.