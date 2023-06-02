It's a boy! Calgary Zoo reopens African Rainforest following birth of gorilla
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has reopened its African Rainforest building following the birth of the gorilla's troop's newest member, which officials have announced is a boy.
The building has been closed since Yewande, the zoo's 15-year-old western lowland gorilla, gave birth on May 24.
Silverback Jasiri, 24, is the baby boy's father.
The baby is Eyare's half sister, as they share the same dad, and is 25-year-old Zuri's granddaughter.
Zoo officials warn that although the African Rainforest building has reopened, a glimpse of the wee one is not guaranteed during your visit, as the troop still has access to the back-of-house area.
Visitors who do spot the baby are asked to use their "indoor" voices and keep noise to a minimum, and officials warn that they may close the Rainforest building for short periods throughout the day for cleaning or to give the troop some privacy and quiet time.
The zoo will move forward with the naming process now that the sex of the gorilla is known.
