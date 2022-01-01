It's a boy! LHSC welcomes first baby of 2022

The newest Londoner has been born at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

At 12:01 a.m., baby boy Niall Monis entered the world weighing 6lb. 8oz to parents Christine Elgar and Ben Monis.

To welcome the first baby of 2022, the pharmacist-owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores have donated a large gift basket for mom and Niall.

The Children's Health Foundation has also gifted the family baby onesie and a teddy bear, and London Health Sciences Foundation contributed a handcrafted baby blanket.

According to LHSC, the organization welcomes on average more than 5,700 newborns each year.

From April 2020 to November 2021, LHSC welcomed 9,770 pandemic births. In July 2021 LHSC set a new record when the medical team delivered 561 newborns; the hospital’s highest monthly total on record.