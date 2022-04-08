'It's a childhood dream:' Ontario man looks to turn back the clock on Sask. village

A man from Ontario is looking to create his childhood dream in the small Saskatchewan village of Kennedy.

Dan Cole wants to create the "District of Cactus" by redoing Main Street to reflect the old times and give the community a western theme. He also hopes to open a community for those looking to permanently turn back the clock and live life differently.

“We want to give people a chance to come down and live the old way of life — not just live off the grid but live the old way of life,” he explained during a press conference in front of his refurbished General Store.

He said his discussions with the village have been positive and he hasn’t taken a dime from anyone in the community of around 200.

He added he hasn’t taken any money from the rural municipality either, yet it is standing in his way.

The RM of Wawken denied his request to rezone a piece of property near Kennedy from Agricultural to Commercial.

In a statement provided by the RM to CTV News, it said due to the lack of an Official Community Plan directing its zoning bylaw, the request is under council’s discretion.

“We do not have policies which would mandate the decision to rezone … any decision falls to council’s discretion whether to approve or decline the application,” the statement reads

So far, Cole has bought and repurposed four areas on Main Street, but only one business is currently operating. A second, a saloon, is promised by the end of April.

Every one of Cole’s properties, he said, will be given a wooden sidewalk along with a place to hitch a horse. He has built a lone wooden sidewalk in front of the general store.

Cole said once word began to get out about his new endeavours, rumours started to swirl about his intentions.

“Guaranteed, it’s no cult. We don’t tell you what you have to do and what you can and can’t do. We don’t ask for your money to be paid into a church or anything of that nature. You are your own person,” he explained.

Yet, on Cole’s District of Cactus website, he outlines “there will be no services provided (outside of Kennedy) by the District other than road maintenance for horse and buggy or sleigh depending on the time of year.”

There would also be a one-time family membership fee of $1,000 to a maximum of five immediate household occupants, with only “one vote,” for District business offered.

Each person wanting to move out on their own to the potential community would have to pay a one-time fee of $700.

Both offers would be lifetime and could be transferred or sold “upon board approval.”

Land taxes would also be asked of the permanent residents, along with “membership fees” paid annually, which still need to be “determined by council,” according to DistrictofCactus.com.

Occupants will also get 20 per cent off most products in the community.

“It’s just a vision I’ve had all of my life. I guess, it’s a childhood dream,” said Cole of the new development.

Cole said if the District and the RM can’t come to an agreement, he would be forced to see his dream become a reality elsewhere.

This is not the first community Cole has tried to change into this dream.

He spoke of communities that just weren’t what he was looking for, outlining they were located in Northern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba.

Cole said he has spoken to neighbouring RM’s who have expressed interest in the project if the RM of Wawken isn’t willing to rezone the land.

He and his lawyer said they are looking into their legal options on the land decision.